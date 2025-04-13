An IDF combat reservist was severely wounded while performing operational activity near the Lebanese border.

"The soldier was taken for medical care at a hospital, and his family was updated," the IDF stated. The reservist was wounded when his group accidentally entered an Israeli minefield, and the IDF is investigating the incident.

On Friday, an IDF soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Gaza.

The IDF also reported that a terrorist cell opened fire toward IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip. The troops responded with fire toward the cell and eliminated two terrorists. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck and eliminated an additional terrorist from the cell. As a result of the fire that was conducted by the terrorist cell, an IDF officer was moderately injured. The officer was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.