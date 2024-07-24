חיזבאללה מפרסם את החלק השלישי של הריגול בתוך שטח ישראל ללא קרדיט

Hezbollah published on Wednesday documentation it collected from inside Israel's borders, using an UAV that the organization claims also returned to Lebanon without being intercepted.

The video shows the Ramat David base, which is located about 50 km from the Lebanese border, including details of officers' locations and sensitive storage sites.

This is the third video published by Hezbollah with photos from Israel, after it published a video from the Golan Heights and the Haifa Bay area.

Al Jazeera reported that Hezbollah's "Hodhod" UAV video was "taken yesterday, on 7/23, and was released at the time of Netanyahu's visit to Washington."