Victor Sharpeis a prolific freelance writer with many published articles in leading websites. He is also the published author of seven books including the highly acclaimed four volumes of Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state, which may be found with his other books on Amazon.com

There would be nothing more wondrous than true peace by a Muslim Arab state with Israel. However, I suspect that true and everlasting peace with any Muslim state is nothing more than a cruel mirage in the sands of the Middle East.

The native and indigenous people, the Jews, are not colonialists and do not need to annex what is - since time immemorial - their own historical, Biblical, and spiritual land. As for a “Palestinian state or territory,” there has never existed such a one, and there has never been a separate Palestinian Arab people throughout all of history.

Judea and Samaria, along with Gaza, is the ancestral and Biblical Jewish heartland. Restoration of Jewish villages and towns in the historical, spiritual heartland is not “annexation” but liberation and redemption.

Jews have waited for 2,000 years of forced statelessness for full restoration of their homeland. Tragically after the miraculous victory of the territory’s liberation from illegal Jordanian occupation in 1967 some of it was heartbreakingly given away to the Arabs by leftwing Israeli leaders on the seventh day of the Six Day War – all in the delusional hope for a lasting peace.

After defeats in four wars and numerous clashes, the Arabs have finally learned the secret: say nice words to the Jews and they will love you and fall over themselves to give away the keys to their own heritage. This is what is done too often by secular and leftist Israeli politicians who thereby do immense harm to the reborn Jewish state – just as the execrable Court Jew, Chuck Schumer, has now odiously perpetrated in the U.S. Senate at the behest of President Biden.

But let us also confront the irrevocable Islamic and Koranic injunction upon all Muslims, which is to wage relentless war against any non-Muslim nation state that exists within what Islam decrees as the Dar al-Islam (the House of Islam). Wherever the Muslim foot has trod triumphal in the name of Allah, that territory is considered eternally Islamic land. If it is lost, then it enters the Dar al-Harb (the House of War) and must be retaken and the non-Muslim population either forcibly converted to Islam, forced into dhimmi degradation, or exterminated.

So much for peace.

According to Abraham I. Katsh, who wrote as far back as 1954 the following, in his book Judaism and the Koran:

“The duty of Jihad, the waging of Holy War, has been raised to the dignity of a sixth canonical obligation ... To the Moslem, the world is divided into regions under Islamic control, the dar al-Islam, and regions not subjected yet or previously lost, the dar al-harb.

“Thanks to this concept, the Moslem is required to subdue the infidel, and he who dies in the path of Allah is considered a martyr and assured of Paradise and of unique privileges there.”

It is not only Israel, the Jewish state, that is to be warred and aggressed against by the followers of the “religion of peace” but all lands that have been lost to erstwhile Muslim occupation: They include Spain, Portugal, Sicily, parts of France and Italy, Hungary, Austria, the Balkans, Greece, southern Russia, India - all lands considered to be in the Dar al Harb. And the Islamic war is against not only Christians and Jews, but Hindus, Buddhists, Bahai, and all non-Muslim faiths or those who have no faith. It has been so now for 1,400 years.

Regarding the Arab and Muslim total war against Israel, it is not accurate to describe it as the Arab-Israel conflict, nor is it correct to label it the Israel-Palestinian conflict. It is the Islam-Israel conflict and will grind on so long as Islam, to quote Winston Churchill, remains an “ideology wrapped in a religion.”

We must face a dire reality and plan to resist it. It is a sin to deceive one’s neighbor, but it is a crime to deceive oneself.

Western Europe is now slipping and sliding under the orbit of Islamic Sharia law. The Europeans and the Brits are in grave danger of committing national suicide.

Vast numbers of Muslim immigrants were and still are allowed into Europe, Britain and the United States through slavish adherence to the unholy trinity of political correctness, diversity and multiculturalism. These immigrants - sometimes masquerading as refugees and mostly young men - are the present day Islamic advance guard for the conquest and re-conquest of much of the European continent and the rest of the world.

In Israel’s case, it stands as a bulwark - an advance guard if you will - against the battering tide of Islamic triumphalism and imperialism, which threatens to overwhelm the West and subjugate once again Jews and Christians, turning them into dhimmis, third class citizens enduring a grisly existence under Muslim occupation and control.

How supremely ironic then that the same West, facing its own self-inflicted destruction, aggressively pressures Israel into conceding ever more of its tiny landmass to create within its Biblical and ancestral heartland (Jewish Judea and Samaria, aka the 'West Bank)' yet another Muslim Arab state and a terrorist entity to boot whose sole purpose is to finish off the Jewish state: first to be reduced to a narrow width of a mere nine miles, and then to be exterminated.

Bowing to previous pressure from the Clinton Administration, Israel accepted the Oslo Peace Accords with the arch terrorist, Yasser Arafat. After shaking Israeli Prime Minister Rabin’s hand in the infamous 1993 photo-op on the White House lawn, Arafat promptly flew off to Durban in South Africa where in a local mosque he was heard in Arabic reassuring his audience that he had no intention of ever making peace with Israel.

Oslo Accord handshake Rabin, Arafat JNS photo

Arafat’s sole purpose (and that of his successor Mahmoud Abbas) was to destroy Israel in phases; take as much historic Jewish territory as he could and use all the powers of dissimilitude, propaganda and outright lies to demonize and delegitimize the Jewish state. In this, he was fulfilling the Islamic injunction of Teqiyah; to deliberately lie as a faithful Muslim to non-Muslims or what Muslims arrogantly, impudently, and contemptuously call; infidels.

The Jewish state’s foolish invitation to Arafat’s PLO, (which had all but faded from sight in its Tunis compound) to enter the ancient Jewish territories and the subsequent tragic abandonment by the Israeli government of much of its Biblical heartland (Judea and Samaria, aka the ,West Bank,) to the PLO led Arafat to immediately renege on all his promises of peace with Israel. Instead, he used the newly acquired territory, ripped from ancestral and Biblical Jewish territory, to become a launching pad for ever more horrendous terror attacks upon Israel’s civilian population.

True to his evil promise, since the September 1993 Oslo “Peace” Accords were signed - with Israelis hoping and praying that true and lasting peace would now break out at last - thousands of Israeli civilians perished at the hands of the PLO, Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, and all the other Palestinian Arab terror gangs.

The disastrous Oslo Accords legitimized the fraudulent Palestinian narrative while delegitimizing the historic, spiritual and Biblical Jewish claim to the land. This was a monumental error and a living calamity for Israel.

During the Palestinian so-called Al-Aqsa Intifada alone, many hundreds of Israeli civilians perished or were burnt to death in ghastly bus bombings. I used the horrific picture of one such atrocity on the front cover of two of my four books titled Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state. Palestinian terrorist attacks caused not only many Israeli civilian deaths but left thousands more maimed for life - and this Muslim aggression continues daily.

In yet another suicidal decision by Israel - always done in the vain and naive Jewish quest for peace with a permanently hostile Muslim world and to the cheers of the Israeli Left- Israel’s then Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, in 2005 forcefully removed 10,000 Israelis from the Gaza Strip and handed their homes, farms, synagogues and all their territory over to the Fatah wing of the so-called Palestinian Authority.

The vain hope was that the Palestinian Arabs would build a democratic and peaceful society and live in harmony with the Jewish state. But it was predictably not to be. Hamas took over Gaza and Israeli villagers and townsfolk bordering the Gaza Strip and beyond endured a barrage of thousands of lethal missiles fired at them by the Iranian supported Hamas occupiers of Gaza since that fateful and senseless decision.

Palestinians flew balloons filled with lethal and flammable material into Israel, burning down forests, nature reserves and thousands of acres of agricultural farmland. Residents are still haunted by the terrible sounds of animals screaming in agony as they were burnt alive. But predictably, not one word of protest was ever heard from the hypocritical world’s greenies and environmentalists.

Very little if anything about this relentless crime was ever reported in the international mainstream media. Only when Israel, tormented beyond endurance, finally responds does the media wake up and portray Israel as an aggressor - seemingly attacking poor Palestinian Arabs for no apparent reason. Such is the insidious power of much of the leftwing international media (MSM).

Under Arafat’s successor, Mahmoud Abbas, a Holocaust denier, and a leader who has remained in power now seemingly forever - after his earlier four-year term expired - the Palestinian Authority’s media and schools have descended to Nazi era anti-Semitic indoctrination and incitement of its children. This is the “peace” Israel has received from its Arab peace partner. These Palestinian crimes against their own children are merely echoes of so many of the horrific anti-Jewish passages found in the Koran and Hadith.

We should remember that Israel had also foolishly withdrawn from the security strip along the Lebanese border some years earlier at the lamentable orders of the then Defense Minister, Ehud Barak, egged on by the Israeli Left, and predictably the territory was immediately occupied by Iran’s other surrogate Muslim terrorist organization, Hezbollah.

Hezbollah ordnance Reuters

Now Israeli towns and villages in the north face some 150,000 Iranian supplied missiles, most of them - just as by Hamas in Gaza - deliberately sited in Lebanese schools, hospitals and private homes. This act of hiding weapons and terrorists among civilians constitutes a further Arab crime against humanity which always goes unpunished by a deceitful world and deeply immoral United Nations.

It is Islam which drives the implacable aggression against Israel. It is not about territory or borders. It is about Islam never accepting any non-Muslim nation in territory it once conquered in the name of Allah.

Many times, Israel’s survival has been challenged by the Arabs on the battlefield. The Palestinian Arabs have tried despicable terror against Israel’s civilians. All have failed and so they now resort, with their duped supporters in the West, including not only the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) miscreants, but the European Union, to engage in threats of sanctions and extortion and, above all, with spewing ancient and utterly evil and demonic anti-Semitic tropes.

This naked pressure is designed to force the embattled Jewish state to allow a fraudulent Arab people to create a Muslim terror state within Judea and Samaria (the so-called West Bank) which is the very Biblical and ancestral Jewish heartland, and for Israel to exist in a suicidal border a mere nine miles wide at its most populous region.

Dry Bones 20.2.19 Borders N:H

This is the armistice line that existed prior to the defensive war Israel was forced to fight for its survival against Arab aggression in June 1967. That was what the Israeli statesman, Abba Eban, once described as the Auschwitz lines - the implication being horrifyingly clear.

It is difficult for Americans, living in a land that stretches some 3,000 miles from sea to shining sea, to understand that the width of Israel from the Mediterranean Sea to the tiny creek that is the River Jordan (including the Biblical and ancestral Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria - known erroneously by its illegal Jordanian erstwhile occupation name of the West Bank) is barely 40 miles wide.

How shameful that the same world, which cheered the reunification of Berlin, but which remains silent at the Muslim Turkish occupation and division of Nicosia, should gleefully and gloatingly wish to divide Holy Jerusalem, Israel’s 3,000-year-old Jewish capital city, against itself.

How shameful that the BDS trolls never protest or call for boycotts against China’s rape of Tibet, or Turkey’s illegal occupation of half of Cyprus, or Putin’s invasion of the Crimea or the Muslim murderers of millions of Christians throughout the Middle East and Africa among other worldwide human rights atrocities. Only the one democratic and embattled Jewish state in the Middle East is singled out to be the victim of persecution.

Now, after the hideous Hamas slaughter in Israel of 1,200 Jewish men, women, children and babies and Israel’s principled move to once and for all destroy the monstrous Muslim Hamas terror occupation of Gaza, Israel is shamefully pressured by the leftwing Biden regime, backed by Barack Hussein Obama, to leave Hamas still in virtual control of Gaza.

It will most certainly not be America’s finest hour.

It would be well for President Biden to take heed of the Biblical injunction found in Genesis 12:3.