The deal under which McDonald's bought back 225 Israeli branches was signed in just two months, Calcalist reported.

According to the report, the American fast-food company first proposed the purchase to Alonyal Limited, the company that owned the McDonald's stores in Israel, in early February. The deal was finalized by early April.

McDonald's received backlash from the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement (BDS) after Alonyal CEO Omri Padan decided that the Israeli stores would offer free meals to Israeli security forces following the Hamas massacre of October 7.

By purchasing the Israeli branches, McDonald's hopes to counteract the BDS campaign, which it claimed affected global sales in its financial reports.

It is currently believed that McDonald's will end the policy of providing free meals to Israeli soldiers but will keep its Israeli branches, which bring in NIS 1.5 billion annually.