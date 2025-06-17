Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the IDF identified the launch of ten missiles from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems were activated to intercept the threat.

Sirens were sounded across wide areas of central and southern Israel, including Be'er Sheva, following the missile launches.

One missile reportedly landed in an open area in the south. No injuries have been reported.

This attack follows a smaller missile barrage launched toward northern Israel earlier Monday evening, around 7:30 p.m..

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Airbase with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

Netanyahu emphasized the goals of the operation against Iran, stating, "We are on the way to achieve our two goals: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat. When we control the skies of Tehran, we hit these targets, the enemy's targets, in contrast to the criminal Iranian regime, which targets our civilians and comes to kill our children and women. We tell the civilians in Tehran: 'Evacuate' - and we are taking action."

"We are on our way to victory, and this is thanks to our heroic pilots. Our amazing ground crews are also doing an amazing job. I salute you, all citizens of Israel salute you, and I wish to tell you: many in the world salute you and are amazed by you."

"This is a basic part of the hope that we will achieve victory. Thank you, and with God's help, we will do and succeed, and continue until victory," Netanyahu stated.