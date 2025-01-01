Police officers from Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan arrested a McDonald's employee on suspicion of attempting to attack female IDF soldiers who purchased food at the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange District.

The soldiers said that after they waited a long time for their food and asked what the status of their order was, they discovered that the employees at the branch were ignoring them, since they serve in the IDF and were in uniform.

The young women also said that the Arab employees treated them with contempt, and after they understood that the interaction was being filmed, one of them violently attacked the group.

Police officers arriving at the scene located the suspect, an 18-year-old from Ma'ale Iron, and detained him for questioning.

McDonald's responded: "McDonald's has a policy of zero tolerance for violence of any kind. We investigated the incident immediately and it will be dealt with in a disciplinary fashion, as is customary. We apologize to the customers for the incident."