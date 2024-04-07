McDonald's has been forced to buy back 225 Israeli stores after public backlash over the stores offering free meals to Israeli security forces.

The decision by Israeli operators, made independently of the global corporation, sparked significant backlash as some countries began to boycott the brand.

The boycott has caused a 'meaningful impact on profits,' according to the Daily Mail.

McDonald's has stated that it remains committed to the Israeli market, and is pursuing legal action against BDS activists that targeted its shops.