The military censor has cleared for publication that three Israelis were killed early Sunday morning when a missile hit the BAZAN Group oil refinery in Haifa.

A total of eight people were murdered in the early morning missile barrage when missiles impacted in several locations.

In Bnei Brak, Avraham Cohen, 75, was killed overnight (Monday) in Bnei Brak as a result of the barrage. His body was located earlier by rescue teams.

In Petah Tikva, four people were killed: two while inside a reinforced room (Mamad), one in the same building, and another from the blast impact in a nearby building.

In Tel Aviv, two missile strikes were reported, one of which caused damage to the US Embassy.