All BAZAN facilities in Haifa Bay were shut down on Monday evening following a direct missile strike on the plant earlier that morning, which claimed the lives of three people.

According to BAZAN Group, the missile caused significant damage to the power station responsible for producing part of the steam and electricity used across the group's facilities. As a result, all refinery operations and subsidiary companies have been suspended until further notice.

The company stated it is working in coordination with the Israel Electric Corporation to restore regular power supply to the site as quickly as possible. In parallel, BAZAN is assessing the full extent of the damage and determining the best course of action for repairs.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure responded by saying, “The energy sector is prepared to support the country’s fuel needs. Minister Eli Cohen visited the facility Monday morning with professional teams to prioritize necessary repairs. The Ministry, along with the Minister, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the company for the tragic loss.”

Earlier on Monday evening, it was cleared for publication that the three individuals killed in the early morning strike were inside the BAZAN facility at the time.

Investigators believe the victims were in the most fortified internal room on-site when the missile hit. All three were residents of Haifa and the Krayot area.