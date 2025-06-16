Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference this evening (Monday) outlining Israel's achievements in Operation Rising Lion and the response to Iran's ballistic missile attacks against Israel.

“We have eliminated the top of Iran’s security leadership, struck the head of the operations division, and are taking them down one by one. This is not over,” Netanyahu said.

He noted that Israel controls the skies over Tehran: “We’ve paved an aerial highway to Iran, struck their surface-to-air missiles and neutralized them. We are operating in western and northern Iran—and this is just the beginning. We’ve taken out half of their UAVs; 1,000 drones never made it to Israel.”

“We struck regime targets, their totalitarian broadcast stations, and more objectives you’ll hear about soon. I am proud of the army, Home Front Command, rescue teams, pilots and technicians, the intelligence apparatus, Mossad operatives, and the people of Israel. We are on the path to victory,” the Prime Minister declared.

When asked about reports that Iran is seeking to end the war, Netanyahu responded: “I’m not surprised the Iranians want a ceasefire—we’re striking them hard. We gave negotiations a chance, but at the same time the dictator ayatollah tweeted that Israel would be destroyed. We are pursuing three outcomes: elimination of their nuclear program, dismantling the terror axis, and destruction of their missile production capabilities. We are well-coordinated with the US.”

“The people of Israel will not settle for less than these goals. Toppling the regime may also be a result, because the regime is weak,” Netanyahu emphasized.