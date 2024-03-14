תיעוד הדקירה מצלמות האבטחה

Security camera footage from the Aroma branch at the gas station in Beit Kama, shows a terrorist charging and stabbing a man in army uniform several times.

After being stabbed several times, the 50-year-old man managed to come to his senses, push the terrorist to the ground, pull out a gun and shoot him.

Additional footage from the scene shows another man who was in the store charging at the terrorist and trying to prevent him from getting up, while the wounded man pulled out his gun.

תיעוד נוסף מהפיגוע מצלמות האבטחה

As a result of the severe stabbings, the Israeli was mortally wounded and was taken to hospital while CPR was being performed. During the attack, a 65-year-old man was also lightly injured.

The terrorist is a 22 year old resident of Rahat, whose cousin was an IDF reservist who fell in Gaza. The security system is checking whether he is a Gazan who moved to Israel as part of family reunification.

Following the attack, the Merhavim Regional Council instructed the first response teams and school security guards to increase the level of security alert.