A 27-year-old woman was found lifeless Monday morning in Rahat, with signs of violence on her body.

Police have opened an investigation and the woman's husband, who is also in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion that he stabbed his wife in their home.

According to the reports, the woman was stabbed multiple times.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Najam Zayed said, "We joined the police forces, who led us to the woman, who was lying unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, with penetrative wounds to her body. We carried out medical examinations but her injury was critical and unfortunately we were forced to declare her death."

Last week, a 20-year-old man was injured in a violent incident in Rahat, and taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva in serious condition.

Last month, Israel Police arrested five Arabs suspected of involvement in the murder of Nissim Hamza.

Hamza was shot dead as he sat in his vehicle near a mosque in Kafr Kanna on May 21. It was later found that Hamza and the three brothers' father had a business dispute regarding the dissolution of their business partnership. It was following this dispute that the brothers decided to murder Hamza.