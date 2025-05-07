In a coordinated effort to combat organized crime in Arab society, Israeli law enforcement and government agencies initiated a large-scale operation Wednesday morning in the city of Rahat and surrounding areas.

More than 1,000 personnel—including Israel Police officers, Border Police forces, and representatives from various government bodies—were deployed in the unprecedented operation. Authorities reported the seizure of over 60 vehicles, with an estimated total value exceeding NIS 20 million.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir made a public statement in Lehavim, hailing the operation as a turning point. "We are doing here what they have not done for many years," Ben Gvir declared. "We are entering Rahat and the villages—for sovereignty, governance, and enforcement of the laws of the State of Israel."

Referring to recent gunfire incidents in Omer, one of Israel’s more affluent communities, Ben Gvir issued a stern warning: "If the shootings continue—I will move to live there. I hope the commissioner will continue to bring results, and I will stay in Hebron. Things are changing. There are breached borders, incessant production from the territories—but the police are not responsible for that."

In recent months, residents of Omer have faced multiple incidents of stray bullets hitting their homes. These events have prompted a heightened law enforcement presence and major crackdowns in nearby Bedouin communities.

During the minister's visit to the operation site, Mayor Alkernawi confronted Ben Gvir over the demolition of illegal structures in the city. "Why are you destroying houses? Stop destroying houses. This city is not yours," the mayor protested.

Minister Ben Gvir responded firmly: "We will continue to destroy everything that is illegal."

"There have been 30 years of neglect here," Ben Gvir continued. "We have not reached peace and quiet. There are things here that have not been done for many years. I was once told that they do not touch weddings—but this time, under the commissioner's orders, forces entered during a wedding. Shootings are a red line."

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai emphasized the strategic importance of the ongoing campaign: "We will return governance and sovereignty to the State of Israel. This is the only way a state that wants to live should be. We will not give in to anyone."

Shabtai underlined that the operation involves command centers from across the country, all focused on dismantling criminal networks within the Arab sector.

"A person should be able to wake up in the morning, anywhere in this country—Arab or Jewish—and return home safely, raise a family, and live with dignity," he said. "We will not allow anyone to wake up to murder and extortion. The State of Israel, as one unified force, can and will prevail."

The Commissioner expressed optimism and pledged continued joint operations across the country in the battle against crime, declaring that all state apparatuses will remain engaged in securing the lives of Israel's citizens.

Earlier in the day, an explosive device was discovered in the Rahat municipality compound. Police suspect the device was planted by criminal elements who had been tipped off in advance regarding the police activity and aimed to intimidate the local leadership.

In his remarks to the minister, Alkernawi voiced outrage over the threat posed by the incident. "500 workers could have been killed today—and that's what matters to you?" he exclaimed.