The IDF announced on Sunday that the IAF struck an Iranian aerial refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel.

This marks the longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of the operation.

The IDF noted that the IAF is operating to establish aerial superiority over Iranian airspace.

הרמטכ"ל בהערכת מצב בחיל האוויר צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment in the IAF Underground Operations Center with the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff, Head of Aerial Operations, and additional senior commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff visited the defense and offense departments during the Israeli Air Force strikes in Tehran and expressed his deep appreciation for their actions.

"The offensive operations we are conducting in Iran are reshaping the strategic reality of the State of Israel. We are removing an existential threat and reinforcing our security," Zamir stated.