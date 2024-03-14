תיעוד נוסף מהפיגוע מצלמות האבטחה

The terrorist who wounded three at a cafe in the Beit Kama Junction in southern Israel this afternoon (Thursday) was identified as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, an Arab citizen of Israel who was born in Gaza.

Abu Latif's mother came from the Bedouin city of Rahat, while his father came from Gaza. He lived in Gaza until the age of 18 and received Israeli citizenship in 2019. His parents currently reside in Gaza.

Abu Latif is the cousin of Ahmed Abu Latif, an IDF soldier who fell in battle in Gaza. Ahmed enlisted in the reserves and was killed in a building collapse in Gaza.

Three people were wounded in the attack this afternoon. One of the victims, a man in his 50s, is in critical condition.