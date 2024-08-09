Israeli Arab female residents of the Bedouin city of Rahat were reportedly pelted with rocks on Friday after taking a wrong turn with their vehicle, which was headed towards Shechem (Nablus), and accidentally entering the outpost of Givat Ronen in Samaria.

The three, including a three-year-old girl, got out of the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

They reported that their car was set on fire by residents of the outpost. Two of the women were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in light condition.

The Israel Police, together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), have launched an investigation.

The police spokesperson said, “A short time ago, a report was received about an Israeli vehicle that accidentally entered Givat Ronen and was attacked and set on fire by Israeli suspects. Two of the vehicle's passengers were injured and the IDF provided them with medical treatment at the scene. The injured were later for medical treatment at a hospital. Israel Police officers arrived at the scene and began investigating the case."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)