Moshe Sharvit, brother of Capt. (res.) Harel Sharvit, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, continues to run the Tirza Valley farm in the Jordan Valley – despite the sanctions Britain recently imposed.

Sharvit spoke with Arutz Sheva – Israel National News and said that the move did not surprise him. "I wasn't surprised because many left-wing organizations have been persecuting us for several years. As far as I'm concerned, this is a victory for our important and pioneering work. If Britain has recognized my endeavors, who am I to say anything? When the nations of the world focus on a specific point, it seems that this is a sign that we must take action and increase it."

We continue to work and intensify our efforts on Harel's path. We want to work on our public relations and international awareness, but also to continue focusing on building our country and ensuring that it flourishes. We are working with all the entities in Israel that understand the sincere importance of our pioneering here, so that people can sleep soundly at night and continue protecting the Land of Israel," he adds.

When asked whether he tried to respond to or act against the sanctions, he said, "I never had the opportunity to answer. No lawsuits or complaints were filed against me in court."

"Whoever chooses to harm us is committing a personal action, and I believe that this is an anti-Jewish act. These sanctions were imposed not only on me, but also on Harel, a soldier who fell heroically for the Land of Israel and the people of Israel. Our leaders should also strongly condemn this and even turn the tables on anyone who even considers being part of this," says Sharvit.

He talks about the unique connection his brother, who fell in Gaza, had with the farm. "Harel was killed as a hero. He gave his life and lived heroically all his life. He set up this farm with us and worked here every day. He was connected to the Land of Israel in a very special way. We are not busy commemorating Harel, but continuing his work, continuing his powerful efforts, continuing to work for the people of Israel."

"At the farm we raise sheep and cattle and we also set up a camp, which brings in tourists and other groups, in order to connect the people of Israel to this special area," Sharvit concludes.