Houthis fire missile from Yemen, sirens sounded in the Jordan Valley and in Samaria

The IDF announced on Tuesday morning, shortly before 5:00 a.m., that it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

It added that IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded in communities in the Jordan Valley and Samaria.

The IDF later updated that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. It added that sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom said that at this stage, no calls have been received at Magen David Adom's 101 emergency center regarding impacts or injuries.