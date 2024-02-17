Hamas threatened Saturday to suspend ceasefire talks unless humanitarian aid was brought into northern Gaza, where aid agencies have warned of a looming famine.

“The movement intends to suspend negotiations until aid is brought into northern Gaza,” a senior source in the terror group told AFP. “Negotiations cannot be held while hunger is ravaging the Palestinian people.”

Negotiations have been held in Cairo over the past week in an attempt to bring about a humanitarian pause as the war approaches its fifth month.

Simultaneously, Israeli officials have emphasized their intent to invade Rafah, the southernmost region of Gaza, to which the vast majority of the Gazan civilian population has been evacuated. The plan has drawn significant protest from several countries, including Egypt, which shares a land border with Rafah, and the United States of America.

International aid agencies have claimed that the Gazan population is rapidly approaching a state of famine due to insufficient humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists steal the humanitarian aid intended for Gazan civilians.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as the IDF, have stated that Israel has no policy limiting the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Along with the demand for continued humanitarian aid, Hamas has stated that any prisoner exchange negotiations must include, as a precondition, a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza.