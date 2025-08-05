Following a decision by the Cabinet to broaden the scope of humanitarian assistance, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the implementation of a new mechanism for the gradual and controlled renewal of private sector entry of goods into the Gaza Strip.

According to COGAT, the goal of this initiative is to increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza while reducing reliance on the UN and other international organizations for aid collection.

As part of the mechanism's framework, a limited number of local merchants have been approved to participate. These merchants were selected based on specific criteria and have undergone a security screening process.

The goods authorized for entry include basic food items, baby food, fresh fruits and vegetables, and hygiene products. Payments for these goods will be made exclusively through bank transfers, under a dedicated monitoring and oversight system. All items will be subject to thorough inspection.

COGAT emphasized that, in coordination with security agencies, it will continue to implement monitoring and oversight procedures to ensure the entry and distribution of aid remains secure and to prevent Hamas from being involved in the process.