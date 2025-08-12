Foreign ministers from more than 20 countries, along with senior European Union officials, issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging Israel to allow greater access for humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that the territory faces “unimaginable” suffering and an imminent famine.

The statement claimed that “urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation” and that humanitarian assistance “must never be politicised.” The signatories expressed concern over what they described as new registration requirements for aid groups, which they said could force some international NGOs to leave the area, worsening the crisis.

They called on Israel to authorise all international NGO aid shipments, unblock humanitarian operations, and take “immediate, permanent and concrete steps” to allow large-scale deliveries of food, fuel, water, medicine, and other essential supplies. The ministers also urged that “lethal force must not be used at distribution sites” and that civilians, aid workers, and medical personnel be protected.

The joint statement expressed appreciation to the US, Qatar, and Egypt for efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. “We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered,” the officials said.

Signatories included the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, as well as senior EU foreign policy and crisis management officials.