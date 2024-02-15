Israel's Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, has approved the revocation of a terrorist's permanent residency, Kan Reshet Bet reported Thursday morning.

Majed Juaba, a resident of Jerusalem, was convicted of membership in the Hamas terror organization.

According to the report, Baharav-Miara acceded to the request of Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas), who is legally authorized to revoke residency, after examining security materials, the opinion of the advisory committee on the subject, and a hearing.

In order to begin the process, Justice Minister Yariv Levin must approve it. However, it is expected that Levin will approve revoking Juaba's residency.

This is the first time since Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7 that the process to revoke permanent residency has advanced. Currently additional requests to revoke the residency of Arab Israelis who aided Hamas and other terror groups are being examined.