Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided not to pursue any partial deal with the Hamas terrorist organization, Channel 12 News reported this evening (Monday).

Sources close to Netanyahu stated that the Prime Minister will be willing to negotiate under the conditions that he set for the end of the war, and only if all the hostages are returned - all of them. Until then, Israel will not negotiate on a deal that does not return all of the hostages.

With this new policy, Netanyahu has adopted the position of Minister Ron Dermer, who has opposed partial deals that would allow Hamas to continue to hold some of the hostages and to remain in power.

Yesterday, Netanyahu held a press conference explaining the Cabinet's decision to approve a military operation to conquer Gaza City in which he stated that Hamas did not want a ceasefire deal.

"The Cabinet instructed the IDF to move to the decisive phase and take control of the last strongholds held by Hamas—chief among them the terror capital, Gaza City, where the organization's headquarters, commanders, and infrastructure, from which it exerts control, are located," Netanyahu said.

He then outlined the five principles set by the cabinet for ending the war. "The IDF will allow the population in Gaza City to evacuate from combat zones, as we successfully did in Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Deir al-Balah. We will provide civilians with an organized exit corridor and humanitarian aid outside the combat zones."

"After months of fruitless negotiations, it became clear that Hamas does not want a deal—it remains steadfast in its refusal and has presented impossible conditions, even in the eyes of the United States."

Netanyahu pointed out that Hamas's conditions include: "A complete withdrawal from the Strip, including from the Philadelphi Corridor, which would allow weapons smuggling; the release of Nukhba terrorists; and a demand for binding international guarantees that would prevent the IDF from engaging in combat."

He stated, "These are conditions of surrender that no responsible government would accept, and I will not accept. Hamas has deceived us—and therefore, I have decided that the right path is to defeat Hamas."