The European Union (EU) has condemned the deaths of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli airstrike near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif, AFP reports.

The statement was issued Monday by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas following a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers focused on the ongoing war.

"The EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an (Israeli military) airstrike outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including the Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif," Kallas said.

The IDF had issued a statement on Sunday in which it clarified that Sharif, despite working as an Al Jazeera journalist, had led a Hamas terrorist cell and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians.

Kallas acknowledged Israel’s claim but emphasized the need for transparency and legal standards. "The EU took note of Israel's allegation," she said, "but there is a need in these cases to provide clear evidence, in the respect of rule of law, to avoid targeting of journalists."

Kallas urged Israel to facilitate greater aid access to Gazans. "Whereas there is more aid coming in, the needs are still much greater. We urge Israel to allow more trucks and a better distribution of aid," she said.

The EU has been critical of Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. In May, Kallas said the EU would review the EU-Israel Association Agreement in response to what she described as a "catastrophic" situation in Gaza.