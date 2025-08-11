The IDF on Sunday night eliminated in Gaza City the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Anas Al-Sharif IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation to Hamas. The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities, from which the Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself.

The documents include personnel rosters, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for the terrorist, and provide unequivocal proof that he serves as a military terrorist in Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The documents also provide proof of the integration of the Hamas terrorist within the Qatari Al Jazeera network.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munition, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

According to reports, which the IDF has yet to confirm, Mohammed Qureiqe, another Al Jazeera journalist, was also eliminated alongside Al-Sharif. The two were considered among the most recognizable faces in Gaza for viewers in the Arab world.