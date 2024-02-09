Over 350 bodies have been brought from Gaza to Israel since the start of the war, for the purpose of examining whether the bodies of hostages are among them, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The bodies are inspected by the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and those which are not found to be bodies of hostages are returned to Gaza.

Previously, the IDF confirmed that bodies were removed from Gaza for inspection, as part of the efforts to identify bodies of Israeli hostages.

Last month, reports said that Israel transferred around 100 bodies to Gaza. Sources in Gaza told Reuters that the bodies included "victims of the war" and that they had been taken from a cemetery weeks earlier.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that around a quarter of the hostages still in Gaza are dead, and the true number may be even higher.

According to the officials who spoke with the Times, most of the hostages who died were killed on October 7 and did not die over the course of the subsequent war. The families of the 32 hostages have reportedly been informed of their loved ones' deaths.