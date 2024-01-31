Dozens of bodies have been transferred from Israel to Gaza via trucks carrying humanitarian aid, Reuters reported.

According to the report, around 100 bodies were placed in a mass grave and covered in sand.

Sources in Gaza told Reuters that the bodies included bodies dug up from cemeteries and "victims of the war" which Hamas began with its October 7 assault on Israel. The attacks, which saw participation of terrorists, Gazan civilians, and UNRWA employees, left 1,200 Israelis dead and over 240 were taken hostage to Gaza, mostly civilians.

According to Reuters, Gaza health officials - who are affiliated with the Hamas terror group - said that they had received 100 bodies, "including full bodies, half bodies and body parts."

Following the carnage left after the Hamas massacre in Israel, soldiers, first responders, and volunteers spent several months identifying the remains of those murdered in the attack. The task was made difficult by the fact that not all bodies were whole - the infiltrating mob mutilated many of their victims, and others had limbs severed due to other forms of violence. Israel is still working to identify some of the body parts, and those involved in the task have acknowledged that many of the victims, whose bodies were not found whole or for whom only a body part was found, may never be identified.

Several weeks ago, NBC reported that Israel had removed bodies from cemeteries in southern Gaza for the purpose of identifying them and ensuring that no bodies of hostages were among them.

The site also said that IDF sources confirmed the reports that graves in Khan Yunis were being examined for the remains of hostages.

"We are committed to fulfilling our urgent task of rescuing the hostages, and finding and returning the bodies of the hostages held there," the sources said. "When critical intelligence or operational information is received, the IDF carries out precise rescue actions in the specific places where there is information which indicates a location of the bodies of hostages."