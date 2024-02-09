US President Joe Biden on Thursday night fired back at Special Counsel Robert Hur, whose report on the classified documents which were found at US President Joe Biden's home and office last year, was made public earlier in the day.

Hur did not recommend criminal charges against the President for mishandling classified documents, but his report was also critical of Biden’s memory.

Hur described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." He also wrote "it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him" of a serious felony "that requires a mental state of willfulness," and said he would be "well into his eighties."

In his remarks at the White House on Thursday night, Biden said, "I'm well-meaning and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing. I've been president. I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

"My memory is fine," Biden stressed. Moments later, however, he mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as the “President of Mexico”.

The President said that he "was so determined to give the Special Counsel what they needed" in the investigation, that he "went forward with five hours of in-person interviews over two days on October 8th and 9th of last year, even though Israel had just been attacked on October 7th and [he] was in the middle of handling an international crisis."

During his address, Biden also fired back at Hur for suggesting he did not remember when his son Beau died.

"How dare he raise that?" Biden said. "Frankly, when I was asked a question, I thought to myself, what's that any of your damn business?"

The documents found in Biden’s possession included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

As part of the probe into the classified documents, Hur interviewed many of Biden’s closest aides and advisers, including from the upper levels of the White House and the cabinet. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among those interviewed by Hur.