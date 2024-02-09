A report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the classified documents which were found at US President Joe Biden's home and office last year, was made public on Thursday.

In the report, Hur described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," and said he would bring no criminal charges against the president after a months-long investigation into his improper retention of classified documents related to national security, Fox News reported.

The documents found in Biden’s possession included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," the report states. "We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president."

Hur, in the report, also said the special counsel's team "considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone from whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt," the report states. "It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

The report says Biden's "memory also appeared to have significant limitations" and that it was "worse" during an interview with the Special Counsel's office.

During the interview, the report says, Biden "did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')"

It also says the President "not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died" and adds Biden’s “memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him.”

As part of the probe into the classified documents, Hur interviewed many of Biden’s closest aides and advisers, including from the upper levels of the White House and the cabinet. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among those interviewed by Hur.