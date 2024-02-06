Prime Minister Prime Benjamin Netanyahu (Tuesday) commented today on the IDF exercise that simulated the kidnapping of an Arab by settlers and called on the IDF to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"This fictitious scenario is disconnected from reality, inappropriate and does injustice to an entire and precious community of residents of Judea and Samaria, at a time when many of them are fighting fiercely and even falling for the defense of Israel," Netanyahu said.

He added, "I am not ready to accept such apathy towards our brothers and sisters in Judea and Samaria."

Following the stormy response among politicians and the protest of the heads of the authorities in the IDF, the IDF spokesman responded saying that "during an extensive exercise in the Judea and Samaria division, to improve the division’s readiness and defense in the area, to maintain the security of the residents, over a hundred different scenarios were practiced, including extreme cases."

"The IDF did not rehearse scenarios that simulate settlers as the enemy, and the marking of the vests in question, whose purpose was to separate between the attackers and defenders, is part of the exercise safety routine. In the present case it was a mistake to mark them with such an inscription and we apologize for that. The IDF has a close relationship with the local communities, and strives to provide around the clock protection together and in cooperation with them," it was reported.