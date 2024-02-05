The IDF held a divisional exercise in the Ephraim Brigade in which soldiers simulated the response to the kidnapping of a Palestinian Arab by Jewish Israeli settlers.

The specific scenario was the kidnapping of an Arab man from the village of Al-Funduq in Samaria by two settlers and the bringing of the captive to the Jewish community of Ramat Gil'ad.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the report and said that "the report on the exercise conducted by the Central Command, in the framework of which they simulated the 'kidnapping of an Arab by settlers,' is delusional and complete madness."

"At a time when 136 Israeli hostages are being held captive by the Hamas Nazis, the commander orders an exercise centered on demonizing the settlers. The settlers are not kidnapping Arabs. They are not even suspected of planning anything close to that. The opposite is true: Arabs are walking around in the settlements in Judea and Samaria without any fear. The existence of such an exercise constitutes full cooperation in the 'settler violence' blood libel," Ben-Gvir said.

"I call on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to immediately intervene in the issue and investigate the incident. We will not allow such serious conduct to continue," he concluded.

Binyamin Regional Governer Israel Ganz said, "Whoever, in a time of war in which the settlers are mobilized to the maximum on all fronts, builds such a scenario that has never been seen before, is morally and operationally confused. We have been aware of this confusion for two years. They did not listen to us."

"I call on the IDF to conduct an investigation into the obviously offensive and non-operational scenario. This confusion tarnishes the name of the settlers and the State of Israel," he said.

The exercise was revealed by the Torat Lehima organization.