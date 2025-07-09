On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a notable meeting at the Pentagon, discussing the strength of their nations’ military cooperation and regional security. The conversation highlighted both past successes and future hopes for peace through strength.

Prime Minister Netanyahu began by reflecting on his many visits to the Pentagon, stating, "Do you know how many times I've been in this room?" When Hegseth asked for an estimate, Netanyahu responded, "I'd say 40, 50 times."

The two leaders expressed mutual respect and admiration for the efforts of the US military, particularly US Central Command (CENTCOM), which has played a key role in supporting Israel’s defense. Netanyahu voiced his deep gratitude, saying, "Thank you, absolute thanks, gratitude and admiration for CENTCOM, for the US military, for the Secretary of Defense, and the President of the United States. Magnificent. You have the gratitude of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, and I think of many, many others around the world."

Hegseth acknowledged the critical role of US forces, praising the skill and bravery of the military personnel involved in operations to defend Israel. "The skill and the bravery and the courage of US forces involved in that operation, including in the defense of Israel, whether it was in the Mediterranean or with THAAD batteries or others, was incredible," Hegseth said. "And so, CENTCOM played a — he did it in his own quiet way, but just incredibly effective."

The conversation also touched on the successful Operation Rising Lion, which took place after 60 days of negotiations. Hegseth highlighted the effectiveness of the operation and the precise nature of Israeli and US military actions: "The precision with which you went at the nuclear capabilities and then the opportunity we had through those B-2 pilots, the F-35, F-22, F-15 pilots that accompanied the refuelers to help put the finishing touches, you might say, on those facilities, it was an honor to be a part of it."

Netanyahu responded with appreciation, emphasizing the far-reaching impact of the operation: "I think the entire world took note. I think Iran took note. I think everybody in the Middle East took note of American resolve and of the strength of our alliance. I think it was a — frankly, it was like the roar of two lions, and it was heard around the world."

The two leaders also discussed the broader theme of peace through strength. Netanyahu shared his consistent conversations with President Trump, saying, "President Trump and I always talk about peace through strength, first comes strength, then comes the peace. And we hope we'll realize the fruits of strength very soon in peace."

Hegseth responded in agreement, confirming that the approach does indeed lead to peace, saying, “It does start with strength, but it always goes to peace, and we have that opportunity in the region because of your efforts and the efforts of our president.”

Closing the conversation, Netanyahu expressed his belief that the partnership between Israel and the United States was historic, stating, "We are blessed with two great free societies that have joined together." He added that the US role in supporting Israel will have long-term consequences for peace and regional stability. Hegseth concluded, "Thank you for being a friend, a model ally, and showing leadership and strength," highlighting the effectiveness of the alliance.