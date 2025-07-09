An editorial published Wednesday morning in the Yated Ne'eman newspaper sent a sharp and clear message to Israreli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him not to neglect domestic issues.

Yated Ne'eman is affiliated with the haredi Degel Hatorah faction, part of the Knesset's United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party.

Titled, "Lessons of the Past," it compared Netanyahu to Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister during World War II. The writer noted that Churchill was a "great statesman, an admired politician, and a brilliant commander who led Britain to victory," but emphasized that "it quickly became clear that no matter how brilliant and talented his performance was, during wartime, it was not enough to define him as a 'leader.'"

According to the writer, Churchill "did not listen to the needs of the exhausted people," and instead of focusing on internal reconstruction, "he sold them victory speeches." The writer added that "the tired and exhausted British public expected leadership that would bring change — particularly in the areas of health, education, welfare, and employment."

The writer warned that even someone perceived as a national savior could lose the public’s trust if they neglect domestic issues. "Empty promises and neglecting the needs of the people, including those who were once his supporters, came at a heavy price," the writer stated.

The article included a quote attributed to Churchill about his political rival: "An empty taxi cab arrived at 10 Downing Street, and Clement Attlee got out of it," and noted that the joke did not save Churchill from defeat.

The article aims to hint to Netanyahu that even strong and admired leadership during wartime does not guarantee political survival if the leader is not attentive to the needs of the public, and that neglecting social and civil issues could exact a heavy toll even from leaders with impressive security achievements.