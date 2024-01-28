Three US Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members injured in a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan near the border with Syria, US officials confirmed to CNN.

The attack, which took place Saturday night on the Tower 22 outpost in Jordan, marks the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the war with Hamas.

According to officials, the drone was fired by Iranian-backed "militants" and seemed to come from Syria.

In a Sunday statement the US Central Command confirmed the incident, saying that three were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack which "impacted at a base in northeast Jordan."

"Last night, three U.S. service members were killed, and many wounded, during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," US President Joe Biden wrote on X. "Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack."

"Have no doubt: We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

US forces are stationed in Jordan as part of the US' cooperation with the Jordanian army.

Since the start of the war with Hamas, there have been several attacks on US military bases in Jordan, mostly from the various Iranian-affiliated militias. Most of these attacks left no damage or injuries.