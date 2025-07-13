תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל באזור בית חאנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops, following IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to operate in the area of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons, and underground infrastructure. Over the past day, the troops located and dismantled a missile launcher.

In addition, in northern Gaza, IDF troops located and dismantled operational centers, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

IDF troops continue operations in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, forces identified a terrorist preparing to attack them and coordinated an airstrike that successfully eliminated the threat.

Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, booby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile and sniping posts and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.