An Iranian official told the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel that the assassination attempt on Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will not be allowed to pass without Israel paying a price for it.

He announced that a wide-ranging investigation has been opened regarding the assassination attempt that was carried out during Operation Rising Lion, within which suspicion of collaboration by accomplices who assisted in its execution is being examined.

The official further added that the assassination attempt on Pezeshkian is part of a broader Israeli plan aimed at overthrowing the regime in Iran.

This morning, the Iranian news agency Fars, affiliated with the IRGC, reported that Pezeshkian was lightly injured in his leg during an Israeli attack during Operation Rising Lion

According to the report, the attack was carried out on June 16 towards a building in western Tehran, while a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council was taking place on one of its lower floors. Six bombs were aimed at the entry and exit points of the building.

The report noted that the nature of the operation was very similar to the way Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah was eliminated. Following the explosions, the electricity to the floor where the council meeting was held was cut off, but the attendees managed to exit through an emergency exit.