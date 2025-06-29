Within just 48 hours of the launch of Operation Rising Lion, the IDF’s 96th Division completed its formation. The operation was initiated to bolster Israel’s eastern defensive line, effectively doubling the troop presence along the border for a range of security missions.

Last Thursday, the newly established division conducted its first full-scale exercise, directed by the National Center for Ground Training. The drill simulated emergency scenarios and required rapid responses to unexpected events, all aimed at strengthening the division’s operational readiness. The exercise was held in coordination with various security forces and local authorities.

Brigadier General Oren Simcha, commander of the 96th Division, addressed the troops—both regular and reserve—at the conclusion of the exercise, commending their commitment and determination that made the division’s rapid establishment possible.

Major General Avi Bluth, Commander of the Central Command, underscored the importance of the operation: “Operation Rising Lion provided a valuable opportunity to fast-track the division’s establishment. Success is achieved when opportunity aligns with capability. In this instance, a critical opportunity was met with outstanding motivation—from conscripts, career soldiers, and reservists alike—paired with a high level of competence. You grasped the seriousness of the situation and the operational urgency, and acted accordingly. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who took part.”