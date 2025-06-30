The Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) announced Sunday its official withdrawal of the U19 national team from a scheduled FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup match against Israel. The decision resulted in an automatic technical victory for Israel, reported the Jordan Times.

The JBF confirmed in a statement that it had submitted a formal request to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to forgo participation in the game, which was set to take place on Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

JBF President Ahmad Hanandeh stated that the decision reflects Jordan's "consistent and long-standing principles," reaffirming the country's commitment to these values in similar situations. Speaking to the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV, Hanandeh revealed the move followed a unanimous vote by the federation's board of directors to boycott the match.

Hanandeh cited concerns for the players’ well-being, specifically mentioning the potential for harassment, bullying, or psychological pressure that could impact their safety and performance.

"Our players are a top priority, and the decision was taken after carefully considering all dimensions of the situation," Hanandeh remarked.

FIBA acknowledged the situation, stating, "FIBA was informed by the Jordan Basketball Federation of its decision not to participate in the game Israel-Jordan of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2025 scheduled for today, Sunday June 29, 2025. The game will not take place and will be forfeited in favor of Israel."

Israel Basketball Association chairman Amos Frishman said in response, “On behalf of the Basketball Association, I regret the decision of the Jordanian team.”

“I had hoped that the Jordanians would still come to play to show everyone that things can be different, especially during this time. I believe that sports is a bridge between peoples and cultures and not a political arena. I hope that in the future there will be no doubt about holding these games,” he added.

While JBF cited safety concerns, Kan 11 News recently reported that Jordan was under pressure from a campaign by pro-Palestinian Arab activists to boycott the game against Israel after the two teams were placed in the same group.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but many locals are against the treaty. In addition, the Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The Jordanian parliament has in the past approved a proposal to establish a committee to re-evaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

That decision does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annulled, as such a decision requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The kingdom has seen a rise in anti-Israel protests since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza, which was launched after Hamas’s brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.