Police in the Canadian city of Fredericton are investigating the vandalism of the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in their city.

Multiple windows were shattered, and police are considering the possibility of targeted hostility against the synagogue.

"It's a very sad day in Fredericton to think that our fathers and forefathers have contributed so much to this city ... and this is what a few bad apples have done," said Ivan Lavine, former synagogue president told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

According to CBC, along with repairing the damage, the synagogue intends to add security cameras to its premises.

New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Kris Austin released a statement on Saturday decrying the vandalism.

"There is no place in New Brunswick for antisemitism. I want to express my support to the Jewish community and assure them our department has already engaged with local police to offer support and any needed assistance as they investigate."

The community intends to hold a vigil at the synagogue on Sunday afternoon.