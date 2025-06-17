An antisemitic incident has sparked an uproar in the Berlin area in recent days after the owner of a local clothing store posted on social media announcing a ban on Jews and Israelis from entering his stores.

The post, which was later deleted, triggered widespread condemnation and led to a police investigation.

According to a report by the German newspaper Bild, the post published on the store’s Facebook page declared: “From today, no Jew is allowed to enter, because we want peace, not war. Therefore, every Jew or Israeli is banned from my two stores.”

The antisemitic message quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions. Brandenburg's Commissioner for antisemitism, Andreas Bittner, addressed the incident on social media platform X and announced that he had contacted the store owner regarding the post. “Yesterday this message went viral,” wrote Bittner, noting that he had sent a letter to the business owner about the post.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the authorities in Germany.

Brandenburg police have launched a criminal investigation into the store owner on suspicion of incitement to hatred. Meanwhile, private citizens have filed complaints against the store owner.