An internal report by the European Union’s External Action Service, not yet officially published but leaked to the media, claims that Israel is violating its human rights obligations towards the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip—allegedly breaching the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

According to the leaked document shared with European media outlets, officials from the EU's foreign service write that “there are indications that Israel is violating its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.” The report alleges that Israel’s ongoing restrictions on the transfer of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid negatively impact the entire population of Gaza.

The report cites publications from several international bodies known for their critical stance towards Israel, including the International Court of Justice, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and other institutions.

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas is expected to present the document to the service this coming Monday.

In Jerusalem, officials expressed disappointment with the report’s content, saying its conclusions were predetermined despite Israel’s recent humanitarian aid efforts. A diplomatic source told Reuters, “This one-sided report demonstrates the European Union’s double standards toward Israel.”