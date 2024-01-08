Gazan civilians testified to Hamas' ongoing cynical and systematic use and abuse of civilians in the Gaza Strip in conversations with officers of the IDF's Unit 504.

In one conversation, a Gazan civilian testified that Hamas murdered his cousin because he tried to seek help from UNRWA. In another conversation, a civilian said he does not leave his home because he fears Hamas will seize it and use the property to fire toward Israel and destroy his house.

In one conversation, a resident of the Gaza Strip who works for an American organization testified that Hamas terrorists tried to steal food intended for civilians in Gaza.

The civilian noted that Hamas systematically steals equipment and food, including stealing from UNRWA warehouses.