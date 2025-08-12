השמדת תשתיות טרור בצפון רצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past three months, the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, operated in the villages of Jabaliya and Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

Troops from the 401st Brigade carried out an operation to clear the area of terrorist hubs and to strike the combat capabilities of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, both above and below ground.

In coordination with the Israeli Air Force, numerous terrorist targets were struck, including structures, observation posts, and launch positions that posed a threat to Israeli forces. In addition, dozens of terrorists were killed.

The troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom special engineering unit, demolished dozens of tunnel shafts and several underground tunnel routes.

Military uniforms found in UNRWA bags IDF

IDF soldiers IDF