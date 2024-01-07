The IDF confirmed on Sunday that damage was inflicted on the air traffic control base on Mount Meron by a missile launched from Lebanon a day prior.

The Hezbollah missile strike hit the IDF base which controls aircraft flights through Israeli airspace.

The IDF emphasized that the regular operations of the unit were not disrupted and that all systems were backed up.

Air Traffic Control Unit 506 is one of three units that watch Israel's skies and alerts on infiltration attempts. Should an intrusion be detected, helicopters are scrambled to find and destroy the intruding aircraft.

Hezbollah claims to have inflicted a direct hit on the defensive structures in the base.

In the video, Hezbollah explains in Arabic: "The Meron Base Air Traffic Control Unit 506 is 8 KM from the Lebanese border. It sits 1,200 meters above sea level, and its size is 160,000 square meters.

The video continues: "It is the aerial command and control center in northern Israel, which oversees the organization, coordination, and direction of aerial operations in Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, and the northeastern basin of the Mediterranean Sea."