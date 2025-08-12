The Head of the IDF’s Personnel Directorate, Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb, presented updated data on the recruitment of haredi individuals today (Tuesday) to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to Tayeb, during the 2024 recruitment year, which ended at the end of June, about 2,940 haredi individuals who met the IDF’s criteria enlisted. "This number is much higher than the 1,800 you are familiar with, but still far from our target of 4,800 and even further from the army's needs," noted Tayeb.

He added that not all recruits are assigned to specific haredi tracks. Out of all the recruits, 1,300 were placed in haredi tracks and 1,600 in general tracks. In the haredi tracks, 400 soldiers joined combat units - which constitutes 31% of all haredi recruits. About 650 haredi soldiers joined the general track.

Regarding call-ups, Tayeb said that out of the target population of 80,000 young people, all are currently in the process of being called-up. However, he stated that the rate of non-cooperation among the population is very high. "We have built a process that allows for a faster pace in carrying out the procedure," he said.