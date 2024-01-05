I had the opportunity to meet with Devorah Lea Andrusier, a mother of a brave lone soldier from America who left his comfortable life in the US to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and is currently fighting in Gaza. During our meeting, Devorah shared her emotional journey and the challenges she has faced since her son decided to become a lone soldier.

She spoke about how proud she is of her son's decision to serve in the IDF and how she was inspired by his love for Israel and his desire to protect its people. Devorah also shared the difficulties of being a mother of a lone soldier, particularly during times of conflict, as she constantly worries about her son's safety and well-being.

Despite the challenges, Devorah remains optimistic and hopeful, knowing that her son is fulfilling his dream and making a difference in the world. She spoke about the support she has received from the community, and how it has helped her stay strong during these difficult times.

Overall, it was a humbling experience to hear Devorah's story and learn about the sacrifices she and her family have made for the sake of Israel's security.

During our meeting, Devorah Lea shared with me that one of the things that have helped her stay strong, positive, and strengthen her faith is learning the famous book Shaar Habitachon (Gate of Trust). She explained how this book has provided her with guidance and inspiration, especially during difficult times.

She explained that the book emphasizes the importance of relying on God and trusting that everything that happens is for a reason.

For Devorah Lea, learning Shaar Habitachon has been a transformative experience that has helped her find strength and hope during challenging times. She believes that it is important to share these teachings with others who may be going through similar experiences.

Devorah's dedication to her faith and her commitment to learning have been a source of inspiration for those around her. Her unwavering trust in God and her positive outlook on life are a testament to the power of faith and the resilience of the human spirit. Devorah Lea is daughter of Chabad Shaliach in Miami Rabbi Sholom Ber Lispker, known as the Rabbi of The Shul in Bal Harbour.