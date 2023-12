Courtesy of the families

The IDF on Wednesday morning cleared for publication the names of three fallen soldiers whose families have been notified:

Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, from Ra'anana, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff sergeant Itay Buton, 20, from Petah Tikva, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff sergeant Efraim Yachman, 21, from Neve Daniel, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.