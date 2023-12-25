The Beit El Council announced on Monday evening that its resident Elisha Yehonatan Lober, son of Hagay and Tehiya Lober, fell in battle in Gaza.

"Our hearts are with the dear Lober family upon learning of the bitter news. The council's staff stands by the family and will assist in all possible ways," the council said.

Lober is a cousin of Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, who were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara several months ago.

The bereaved father, actor and head of the Aspaklaria theater company Hagay Lober, wrote, "Out of the great power of the entire nation of Israel and from the understanding of the great hour in which the people of Israel are destroying pure evil from the world, along with deep personal sorrow and deep pain, we announce the fall of our dear and beloved son Yehonatan Lober."

"In the name of the entire nation of Israel, we are proud of him and thank him for being a part of wiping out evil in the world and destroying our enemies. We do not have anything in our hearts against the Holy One, blessed be He, we do not have anything in our hearts against the Israeli government, we do not have anything in our hearts against the IDF and the decisions of its commanders in the field. We embrace the entire people of Israel and ask the media and everyone in our nation, please, one day of unity for the upliftment of his soul. Please do not write or broadcast anything that sows discord. Please, speak well, highlight the good in the decision makers and in our wonderful people that Yehonatan would be proud to fight for."

"Please, one day of unity and of talking about good. Yehonatan will be so happy above. May we have a complete and swift victory and the return of our beloved hostages that Yehonatan so hoped and prayed would return," added the bereaved father.