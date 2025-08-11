תיעוד מפעילות יחידת דובדבן בחטיבת מנשה דובר צה"ל

During Monday night IDF forces operated in several locations across Judea and Samaria with the aim of thwarting terrorist activities.

In an operation in the village of Burqin in the Menashe Region, fighters from the Duvdevan Unit arrested a weapons dealer and another terrorist. During searches in the terrorist's house, pipe bombs, weapons, and a Hamas flag were located and confiscated.

In the same operation, another terrorist who assisted a cell of terrorists in planning an attack against IDF forces, was arrested.

At the same time, IDF forces operated in several villages in the Etzion Region and arrested two wanted individuals who threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli civilians in Kiryat Arba, as well as another wanted person.

In the Benjamin Brigade, IDF fighters arrested three additional wanted persons, along with weapons that were located and confiscated. All detainees and weapons have been transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet and the police of the Judea and Samaria District.