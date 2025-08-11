כוחות ההצלה נערכים לנחיתת המטוס תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A passenger plane with 161 people on board declared an emergency after two failed attempts to land at Ben Gurion Airport this evening (Monday).

The aircraft, an Arkia Airlines A320 Airbus that was flying from Rhodes to Tel Aviv, suffered a serious malfunction in one of its wheels.

Following the announcement, security and rescue forces were dispatched to Ben Gurion Airport and prepared to land the plane.

The plane was successfully landed after multiple attempts. There are currently no reports of any injuries among the passengers and crew.